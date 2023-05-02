WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 44.

Some studies have shown that as many as 44 Veterans are lost each day to suicide.

It’s scary to talk about and even more frightening for our veterans who are struggling with mental health issues and other challenges they feel they have no way out of.

“No One Walks Alone” is designed to make sure each veteran in the Ohio Valley knows they are not alone. Their fellow veterans are there for them. There are resources available. There is hope.

Sign up for “No One Walks Alone” here

As part of Nexstar Broadcasting’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring, WTRF-TV is proud to organize “No One Walks Alone”.

It will be on Saturday, June 17 at 9:00 a.m. at West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling.

All proceeds will benefit Helping Heroes.

The non-profit is in the middle of transforming the former Columbia Gas building on 16th Street, which will expand their office space and allow for additional resources for homeless veterans and Veteran families, like mental health and residential services.

Participants in “No One Walks Alone” will walk for 44 minutes to represent the 44 veterans that could be lost each day.

For all Veterans in attendance there will be a resource fair filled with organizations they can join for a sense of togetherness or services they may need to help.

Guest speakers will also be sharing their stories.

Registration will be open until the day of the event, but you must sign up by May 24th to get a t-shirt.

The minimum donation is $20 per person, but please feel free to give more if you are able.

There are also donor opportunities for businesses available. For more information contact Kathryn Ghion at kghion@wtrf.com or (304) 232-6295.