WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – WTRF was proud to host the “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk earlier this summer.

With your help we raised more than $6,600 for Helping Heroes, which includes a bonus from Nexstar Broadcasting because WTRF won the nation-wide Founder’s Day of Caring contest.

Many of the participants in the day’s events ordered t-shirts but haven’t received them.

If you ordered one, you can pick them up on Monday, August 7th between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the WTRF studios located at 96 16th Street in Wheeling.

If you can’t make it Monday, call our office at 304-232-7777 and ask for Kathryn Ghion to make other arrangements for pickup.

WTRF and Helping Heroes want to say one more THANK YOU to everyone who participated.