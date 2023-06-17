WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – WTRF and Helping Heroes are so appreciative of everyone who came and donated their time and resources to “No One Walks Alone”.

Not only did we raise money for a truly amazing organization that’s changing the lives of veterans in the Ohio Valley, but we also raised awareness for the critical issue of veterans suicide.

We would like to thank the community and everyone who registered for the event.

7News also thanks the following groups for their help:

West Virginia Northern Community College for donating the use of the Wheeling campus.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration who sponsored water for the walk

Riesbeck’s for help with post-walk snacks

Top Gun Entertainment and Justin Kazemka for the music and sound system

The Northern Panhandle Veterans Council for their donation and support

The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard for presenting the colors during the event

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant (Ret.) Danielle Harmon for the wonderful rendition of the National Anthem

On behalf of Helping Heroes, we thank everyone again for their support.

Be sure to stay with 7News as we will bring you the final fundraising total in the coming days.