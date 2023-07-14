WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We asked for your help Ohio Valley and you delivered.

Last month 7News invited the community to join us as we raised money for Helping Heroes.

No One Walks Alone brings awareness for veterans

The “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk was very well-attended. More than 150 people walked and countless others joined us at booths to provide resources for the area’s veterans.

On Friday, 7News was able to make a large donation to Helping Heroes.

“The community support was just amazing.” R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

“No One Walks Alone” was a day to truly show the veterans in our community that the Ohio Valley cares.

The line of walkers stretched far around the West Virginia Northern Community College Campus as we raised money for Helping Heroes and brought awareness to the critical issue of veteran suicide.

“Probably one of the best parts for me was meeting people there that that I knew outside of our organization that I didn’t know their their connection to a veteran or that they were veterans and they were there to support the event. That was really kind of amazing to see. It just attracted so many people.” R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

Thanks to your generosity, we raised $4,119.66 for Helping Heroes, but there was one more surprise during the check presentation.

WTRF was the winner of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring. Out of the 199 Nexstar-owned stations across the country, 7News was chosen as the community service project with the greatest impact and reach.

That means Helping Heroes will get an extra $2,500.

While the money will help with the organization’s mission to help veterans and renovations to the new headquarters on16th street, there’s been another ripple effect from “No One Walks Alone”.

Are you a veteran in need of assistance?

“We’ve gotten new donors, but we’ve also gotten people who have called the volunteer and it’s increased referrals to our programs. We’re serving more veterans now than we ever have. Last month alone was a record breaking month and part of that, I’m confident, is due to the publicity that came from this event.” R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

7News hoped “No One Walks Alone” would be a safe space, making veterans feel more comfortable with sharing their feelings.

Helping Heroes says they’ve seen that happen in the last month.

“After that they were more open and more willing to talk with our case managers. It really just does kind of normalize those feelings and make it okay to reach out and to try to get help. That’s really what we need to have happen to change the direction that veteran suicide is heading. R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

On behalf of WTRF and Helping Heroes we want to give one more thank you to each and every person who supported “No One Walks Alone”.

Special thanks also goes to West Virginia Northern Community college.