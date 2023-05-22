WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – By now you’ve probably heard WTRF talking about the upcoming “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk on June 17 at West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling.

“No One Walks Alone”: A veteran suicide awareness walk, sign up here

The college has generously given the use of its Wheeling campus for the event, which is just one of many things it does for veterans.

WVNCC has a specific position on campus designed to assist veterans and their families with things like using their benefits, finding resources they need and even priority registration.

Plus, veteran students get a special recognition at commencement when they finish their education.

West Virginia Northern also holds monthly veterans lunches on all of its campuses to connect students who are veterans with others in the community.

“We want to make sure that our students who are veterans, or who are family members of veterans know they’re part of a larger community. So, we invite veterans here onto our campuses to learn that we’re here, to remember that we’re a resource for them in the communities and to know they belong with our staff, our faculty and our students.” Jenna Derrico, Special Populations Counselor, WVNCC

There is one more round of veterans luncheons before a break for summer at West Virginia Northern Community College.

They’ll be on June 20-22 at the Wheeling, New Martinsville and Weirton campuses.

Any veteran in the community is invited.

RSVP by calling 304-214-8962 or e-mail veterans@wvncc.edu.

Derrico said WVNCC is registering for summer and fall classes right now. You can also call that number if you are a veteran and want to explore attending the college.

If you’d like to join WTRF at West Virginia Northern Community College on June 17 for the “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk and raise money for Helping Heroes, sign up here.