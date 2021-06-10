Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Three People Stabbed At West Virginia Jail
Video
Three People Stabbed At Northern Regional Jail
Video
St. Clairsville Police Looking For Man That Was Allegedly Masturbating On Bike Trail
Students look back at historic year in which the pandemic changed everything
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Stallings’ bases-loaded double rallies Pirates past Marlins
Top Stories
Longtime Steelers broadcaster Ilkin retiring to fight ALS
Sacked: Browns All-Pro Garrett ‘retires’ from basketball
Pirates look for boost from Ke’Bryan Hayes in tilt vs. Marlins
Four Park Athletes Sign To Continue Their Careers In College
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Northern Regional Jail
Three People Stabbed At Northern Regional Jail
Video
June 10 2021 05:00 pm
Don't Miss
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Students look back at historic year in which the pandemic changed everything
Video
Golfers preparing to tee off for the Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic
Video
Frontier Industrial Group ready to move to next phase of Weirton development
Video
Bluefield State’s request for a campus in Wheeling rejected
VIDEO: Body cam captures shootout between deputies, 2 children armed with AK-47 and shotgun
Video
Trending Stories
Three People Stabbed At Northern Regional Jail
Video
St. Clairsville Police Looking For Man That Was Allegedly Masturbating On Bike Trail
Students look back at historic year in which the pandemic changed everything
Video
Golfers preparing to tee off for the Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic
Video
Crittenton Services girls taking a swing at softball but needs donations
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News