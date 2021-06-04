Northern Regional Jail Former Employee Responds To Violent Incident: “It’s An Everyday Thing”

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)-We’re learning more about the unrest at the Northern Regional Jail after a fight turned violent, injuring three people.

It all started around 8:15 last night when Moundsville Police received a call.

A past employee calls fights that occurred Thursday night, an everyday thing. But claims authorities are classifying it as a riot that left 3 people stabbed last night.

The fight started inside one of the pods among inmates involving makeshift weapons.

But a past employee with knowledge of the jail says it’s not the first incident and believes it’s only bound to get worse.

This person says hundreds of cells don’t close, saying you can’t lock the inmates into some of those cells, and according to this person, that was the case last night.

“I wasn’t surprised at all. I’ve been telling them for a while now, everybody’s been telling them something’s going to happen. Thankfully, this time it was just inmates, but it’s gonna be the staff eventually.” Past Employee With Knowledge Of Jail

The past employee claims authorities referred to it as a riot.

But Thursday authorities would not describe that the situation as a riot to 7News, instead they described it as an incident

Meanwhile, the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is continuing their investigation.

We do know none of the inmates required outside medical attention, and no staff was injured.

7News will continue to follow this investigation.