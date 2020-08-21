2020 High School Football Preview: Oak Glen Golden Bears

The Oak Glen Golden Bears are coming off a successful season last year.

Head coach Ted Arnealut wants to make it even further this season.



He is impressed with the work ethic of these athletes and feels they have really stepped up their game this season.

We got a team culture that has really improved and we got a group of kids that are really really committed to their craft and I’m very impressed with their work ethic so far, we’ve had to clean up a lot of little things and there’s a lot of things we’ve had to work on from last year to get better but they really committed themselves to correcting those mistakes and building on strengths that we build on from last year. Ted Arnealut- Oak Glen Head Coach

On Offense, the golden bears are returning a lot of experienced players, Nick Chaney as QB, the Patterson cousins Gage will be at wing back and Hunter playing halfback.

Offense is looking good too we’ve got Nick Chaney back he’s got 5000 yards passing, and he’s the leader of our offense, we’ve got playmakers in Gage Patterson, Hunter Patterson, and Evan Guiess, Braden Minard, Paxton Shoeman is back again and he’s kind of the thunder of the lightning, and we’ve got kids that have really stepped up in key positions. Ted Arnealut- Oak Glen Head Coach

Defensively, Kyler O’connor, Danny Beals and Dylan Conley will be playing inside LB.

We returned 8 kids on our defense from last year they got significant playing time, we lose Michael Lenley who has 14 interception’s but Braden is stepping in with 9, Hunter Patterson, Matt Greenleaf, and I think those kids are going to step up and fill those positions that we lost last year and really make up for those losses. Ted Arnealut- Oak Glen Head Coach

The Golden Bears have a challenging schedule this season, Coach Arnealut said every moment in practice really counts.

The goal this year is to approach every week with a mindset of loving the process and I feel like our schedule is pretty tough this year we had to add some tough teams some triple-A teams that have made the playoffs the last 7 years so every week is going to be a process preparing and we’re going to have to make sure we’re at our best every week. Ted Arnealut- Oak Glen Head Coach

The Golden Bears start their season away against rival school Weir High on Friday, August 28th at 7:00p.m.