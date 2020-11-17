Oak Glen’s Hunter Patterson: Athlete Of The Week

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen senior Hunter Patterson was a huge factor to the golden bears 42-0 victory over Point Pleasant on Saturday.



He had 232 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Patterson said none of that would have been possible without his teammates.

“All my teammates, and everything the coaches came up with a good game plan for all of us and my teammates did what they had to do and just everything was successful, said Hunter Patterson.”

Head coach Ted Arneault Jr said, “Hunter is a very versatile athlete, he can run the ball he can catch the ball, he even threw a ball for a two point conversion, he’s just a very versatile athlete and he does a great job for us.”

Next up for Patterson and the Golden Bears are meeting with Herbert Hoover in the AA state quarterfinals.