HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Tax season is right around the corner, and it will be here before we know it.

One group of students at a local high school is now able to help prepare taxes for low to moderate income individuals or families in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Oak Glen High School has become the second school in the state of West Virginia approved by the IRS as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Site.

HANCOCK COUNTY: I was able to visit my alma mater, Oak Glen High School, this morning to talk with a few students about recently being approved by the IRS as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site! More details tonight on @WTRF7News at 5! pic.twitter.com/kaVpgSue5p — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) January 4, 2024

Tina Viakley, a business education teacher at Oak Glen High School (OGHS), says this is excellent for students and the community.

In all, 10 to 15 students (who are also in the Future Business Leaders of America Club) will be helping run this full-service tax program, but nine will be trained by Robert James of West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families on the online software provided through the program.

Students will be certified through the IRS to assist in preparing simple tax returns at no cost to them. The certification can then be used on resumes and college applications.

The program is also a huge help to those in the community who cannot afford to file taxes.

“Our cap is $64,000 on a tax return. So, simple tax returns we will be preparing for the community. Big tax companies charge hundreds of dollars to get your taxes done. So, this is an opportunity for West Virginians to keep that money in their pocket and for our students to do a great community service.” Tina Viakley | Business Education Teacher, Oak Glen High School

Between Feb. 1 and March 28, students will prepare tax returns primarily after school hours on Monday and Thursday from 2 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the media library area.

Those interested in taking advantage of this program will need to make an appointment by calling the school at (304) 564-3500 and should expect their appointment to last 45 minutes to an hour.

All tax returns will be viewed by Viakley before being submitted electronically.