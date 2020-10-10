High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Oak Glen Gets Just Their Second Win Over Brooke

Oak Glen High School

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen’s loss last week was their first regular season loss since October 26, 2018. The Bears now 3-1 hosted a Brooke team that entered on a four game losing streak. The Bruins though 21-1 all-time against the Golden Bears.

Sadly tonight the Bruins could not add to their winning number. The Golden Bears came out strong playing on both sides of the ball.

Oak Glen had the lead early on tonight and it only increased throughout the game. The Golden Bears went on to win over the Bruins 61-21 Oak Glen.

Next for Oak Glen they visit in county rival Weir, while the Bruins will host John Marshall.

