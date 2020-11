NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen hosted Herbert Hoover tonight in the second round play-off game.

End of the first quarter the Golden bears have the lead 13-7, Nick Chaney, throws a dime to Hunter Patterrson and he takes off to the end zone for an oak glen touch down. The bears are now up 20-7

Chaney finds Gage Patterson and he hauled into the end zone for a Golden Bears touchdown.

Oak Glen gets the win over the Huskies 53-26.