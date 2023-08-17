Traditionally, Coach Doug Taylor runs the spread offense. But entering his 2nd year at Oak Glen, he is still looking for new ways to integrate those concepts into the Wing-T system that the Gold Bears have run for years.

“It’s all about reps, it’s about reps, understanding the play, understanding the scheme, knowing what your partner is going to do, and just developing what we call a jello, where they all kind of form together and play as one.” Doug Taylor

At the core of that “jello”, is junior field-general Wes Molish who Taylor believes will flourish in the play-action game. Behind him is fullback in Anthony Burt, with Aidan Flowers, Logan Murray, and Ethan Hanky flanked out as wingbacks.



The Golden Bears also bring back three starters on the line in Xavier Howard, Evan Clowsten, and Noah Schmidt with Alex Dennis stirring up excitement at Tight End.

“We want to run the football, we think we have quite a few athletes that we want to get the ball in their hands I think they can do a lot of good things for us.” Doug Taylor

On the defensive side of the ball, many will play both ways with tackle Brandon Frind and outside linebacker Tyler Mazingo both expected to make a big impact.



Every game will be important to Oak Glen this season, but the coach has 2 of them them in particular circled on his calendar.

“We have two rival games we play Weir high opening week uh that’s a goal for us to win that game, we also play East Liverpool which is the Battle of the Bridge, and we want to get enough wins to reach the playoffs so that’s our goal year in year out.” Doug Taylor

As he mentioned, they’ll kickoff their season on the road at Weir, August 25th