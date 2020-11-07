Oak Glen Downs Phillip Barbour

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen hasn’t played since their October 16th win over Weir to move them to 5-1 on the season. Their opponent Phillip Barbour played for the first time in over a month last week, losing to Lincoln, since then they also lost to Meadow Bridge on Tuesday to fall to 0-6.

The Golden Bears came out hot against The Colts on Friday night and they wasted no time getting points up on the board.

Oak Glen QB Nick Chaney handed the ball off to Gage Patterson and he ran into the end zone giving the bears a 7-0 lead.

Nick Chaney handed the ball off but this time it was to Hunter Patterson, he runs into the end zone for yet another Oak Glenn touchdown.

The Golden Bears went on to win over the Colts 49-7.