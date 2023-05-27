WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Of Course WRTF is, once again, proud media sponsor of the Ogden Wellness Weekend.

In fact, two of our finest employees put on their running shoes joined in the fun today.

Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey and Director Beth Allen, both took part in the Twin Pops 5K race.

It’s was a great day for Zach as he took first place in his age group. It was a a great race, but Zach was able to pull out the victory in the grueling three man competition.

For Beth, she says, it was actually her first 5K since high school, but she fared quite well against the other seasoned runners .

But most important, both say it was a great time .

“Ah it was tough once you got halfway in, but the course was overall good time. Good mental fun run and good weather to do so. Couldn’t ask for anything better.” Zach Petey, 7News, Chief Meteorologist

“It was great. It was a fun time. The weather was nice. I’m happy with it. I got to finish with my best friend.” Beth Allen, WTRF Director

Beth’s friend that she mentioned is Samantha Jeffries, who just happens to be married to 7News Producer, Arron Jeffries