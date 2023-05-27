WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The races are officially over and victors have been crowned.

It was a literal race to the finish line and 7News was right there to see the winners.

The winner of the Twin Pops 5K, with a finish time of 17:28, was Casey Hancock #1060, from Wheeling, West Virginia.

Casey Hancock-Twin Pops 5K winner

In second place was Caleb Bryniarski #1141, with a finish time of 17:56 from St. Clairsville, Ohio.

Coming in third place, was Justin Geery #1148, from Martins Ferry, Ohio, with a finish time of 17:59.

The winner of the Ogden Half Marathon Run, with a finish time of 1:12:58, was Aiden Konhaus #117, from Elkins, West Virginia.

Aiden Konhaus- Ogden Half Marathon winner

Coming in second place, Brenden Sands #109, from West Liberty, West Virginia with a finish time of 1:13:32.

Third place was Jared Ullom #80, from Wheeling, West Virginia, with a finish time of 1:14:41.

7News wishes to congratulate all of the participants of the Ogden Wellness Weekend.