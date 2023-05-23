WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

We are just days away from the Ogden Wellness Weekend.

There will be runners, walkers, bicyclists and obstacle course challengers all over Wheeling at various times. And this means major traffic pattern changes for drivers.

Some streets will be closed on Saturday.

“Several of the races run on Main Street through Center Wheeling from 20th all the way to 26th. We don’t want any traffic on those sections of road while the races are going on. So we will have some road closed signs up there during those races in the morning.” Lt. Josh Sanders

While the rest of the course on National Road is technically open to traffic on race day, driving there at that time is not recommended.

“Particularly in the busy areas of Woodsdale, right there at Bethany Pike, Kruger Street, out in Elm Grove, if you don’t have to drive these areas on Saturday morning, we highly recommend that you don’t.” Lt. Josh Sanders

” Please, please, please arrive early. You’re subject to being held up in traffic. These races start as early as 7:30 in the morning. I would recommend being there before 7.” Lt. Josh Sanders

You can park in the Intermodal Center parking garage but only the Main Street entrance will be open. And OVRTA buses will not stop at the Intermodal Center that day. Instead, they will stop at Market Street between 11th and 12th.



In short, there are a lot of traffic changes.