WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ogden Wellness Weekend isn’t just about the hustle and bustle of races and physical challenges.

The 16th Annual Heritage Trail Bike Tour is an opportunity for people to put the competition aside and enjoy a peaceful bike ride.

The 100k tour began at 7:30am, the 50k tour began at 8:00am, and the 15k tour began at 9:00am!🚴‍♀️🏆🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wNPfLJ7LPm — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) May 28, 2023

There is a route for everyone between the 100k, 50k, and the 15k which is perfect for casual riders and families.

Today, they saw around 200 cyclists with food trucks, T-shirts, live music, and so much more.

”I think it’s really good to, you know, promote fiscal health. I think everybody needs to get some more time outdoors and doing physical activity. So, I think this kind of weekend is great, especially with all the different options between the run and the marathon, the bike rides and then tough as nails later today I think is awesome.” Logan Ingram – 10k Heritage Trail Bike Tour Riders

Ambitious athletes competed in the ULTRA Urban Challenge, formerly known as the “Scatterday Challenge.”

This entailed participation in ALL THREE events…

The half marathon, the Heritage Trail Bike Tour and Tough As Nails.