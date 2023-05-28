WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Participants went 6 miles and climbed, rolled, and dove through 27 different obstacles throughout Wheeling to prove that they really are “Tough As Nails.”

Here’s a sneak peek into our @WTRF7News obstacle – “Tunnel Vision!”🧗



There’s so much to do at Heritage Port today with live music at 1:30! Come out if you haven’t yet☺️ pic.twitter.com/xLFsbGbPcU — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) May 28, 2023

This course has been part of Ogden Wellness Weekend since 2019 and it continues to bring more and more athletes from all over to participate.

”Tough as nails – We have more than we ever did, we are over 100 more than we had last year, which it keeps growing. We add new obstacles every year. We have to, to make it fresh. If we don’t, then it gets stale. Like anything, you want to keep increasing it. So, we try to and without the sponsors and everything, we couldn’t do that.” Joe Lovell – Ogden Newspaper Half Marathon Race Director

Our Ashley Kaiser kicked off the race which had around 300 people participating.

Whether you run it for yourself like Nancy…

”Everything that I’ve seen that I didn’t think I could ever do, I try to put both feet in, jump in and do it.” Nancy Moczek – 1st Time Doing Tough As Nails

Or as a group –

”It’s so fun and just the environment with each other. We keep each other going just go, go, go. So, it’s awesome.” Nikkol Zanes – Tough As Nails Participant

The feeling these participants get making what seems like the impossible, possible brings them back year after year.

”We did the first one in 2019 and I can’t begin to tell you how awesome that this was and to have this event year after year after year in Wheeling – It’s incredible.” Steve Quickel – Tough As Nails Participant

All of the hard work and dedication that goes into training brings them out on the other side… Literally when it came to our WTRF “Tunnel Vision” obstacle.

If you’re on the fence about giving it a shot, “Do it,” said Nancy… “Because you never know what you can do until you test your limits. And this one will test our limits today.”