WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We are one week away from the Ogden Wellness Weekend.

Wheeling Police want to alert you to some major parking changes that will take place.

One actually starts Friday morning.

National Road in Fulton, from Perkins to the bottom of Wheeling Hill, will be marked no parking on the westbound lanes, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. That’s to allow the street sweeper to clear all debris and dirt from the road so it doesn’t pose a hazard for runners.



Then, starting at midnight Friday night, no parking will be allowed anywhere on National Road.

“Elm Grove all the way to McCulloch’s Leap, the westbound lanes, wherever there’s parking, it’s gonna be labeled no parking. That’s again we can’t have cars parked on the course while we have runners. It creates some safety issues to the runners. You’re subject to having your vehicle towed and cited as well. And that’s the last thing any of our officers do. It’s not what we look forward to.” Lt. Josh Sanders

Wheeling Police Department

Parts of downtown Wheeling, including 14th and 16th streets as well as Water and Jacob streets will be no parking zones for most of Saturday and Sunday.



We’ll be taking a closer look at these traffic pattern changes next week, as we get closer to the events.