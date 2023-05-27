WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ogden Wellness Weekend brings out so many to the Ohio Valley and they have been doing it for 45 years. When it comes to fun – they knock it out of the park.

This year’s race brought out the most people EVER in the Ogden Newspaper Wellness Weekend’s 45-year history, in fact.

Runners train for the 5k, half marathon, and the fiercest competition of them all – the tiny tot trot.

”Everything we try to do is for the kids. And I keep saying that the kids are the future of the race. You get them excited, you, then they come down and they’re going to keep running and keep participating. So that’s what we’re trying to do.” Joe Lovell – Ogden Newspaper Half Marathon Race Director

To keep the racers motivated, special guests from the Pittsburgh Pirates came out to cheer everyone on and provide some extra fun with pitching and batting practice, and a wheel to win prizes.

The extra aspects, like the food and drink vendors and music make it a fun weekend for everyone, including the supporters, and keep people like Carl coming back for nearly 40 years.

”All the organizations here – The free beer is great. The whole weekend is a big draw for everyone. You can’t say enough good things about all the extra activities. I love it.” Carl Kondrach – 1st Place Winner, Ogden Half Marathon Walk

WTRF is one of the many proud media sponsors of the Ogden Newspaper Wellness Weekend, and the gratification is shown in the entire community coming together.

”From the community standpoint, you can see what we have and it’s one of those things that without them, our sponsors and from everything that we do, all the hard work goes into it. It’s just a tremendous feeling.” Joe Lovell – Ogden Newspaper Half Marathon Race Director

Everyone’s hard work in preparation for this weekend deserves some well-earned unwind time.