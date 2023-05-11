WHEELING, W,Va (WTRF) – The 45th Ogden Wellness Weekend is just short of 2 weeks away. Thousands of people are preparing to take on the streets of Wheeling.

This year, there are already more people registered for events compared to 2022.

And those who are not participating in the athletics will have plenty of entertainment to enjoy at this year’s wellness weekend!

The number of people registered for Saturday races is up eight percent and registration for Sunday’s Tough As Nails Urban Challenge is up 14 percent compared to last year.

Another event that is gaining lots of attraction is the Ultra Urban Challenge. So far, 39 people will test their endurance during the wellness weekend as they compete in Saturday’s Ogden Half Marathon and two events on Sunday – The Heritage Bike Tour, and the Tough as Nails Urban Challenge.

On Sunday, there will be a variety of entertainment for the whole community to enjoy before, during and after the races!

“Well, we are having entertainment. We’re having The Delaneys at 3:30 p.m. and The Sun King Warriers at 1:30 p.m. (I have those backwards) but basically, those are the two big bands from Pittsburgh.” Joe Lovell | Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Race Director

There will be food trucks featuring options like pizza, hot dogs, and barbecue as well as a portable beer bar!

“We’re selling beer through an Ultra Bar that we have through Carenbauer. It has TVs, there’s bar stools. It’s a portable bar that comes in on an 18-wheel truck.” Joe Lovell | Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Race Director

And the Wellness Weekend is truly an event that everyone can enjoy.

On Saturday, there will be events for kids to get involved with like the Ogden Fun Run and the Tiny Tot Trot.

And a special visit from The Pirate Parrot and Pierogi Races.

“We’re 16 days away (who’s counting) but we’re 16 days away and it’s just rewarding when you see everything come together from all the volunteers and sponsors that makes it all possible. And without that, we wouldn’t be able to do it.” Joe Lovell | Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Race Director

All of the entertainment is free! You can register for any of the events the day of, but you’re encouraged to pre-register. You can do that at ogdenwellnessweekend.com.

WTRF is a proud media sponsor of this event.