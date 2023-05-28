WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend wrapped up on Sunday with a final day of races and fun.

Runners are you ready?🏁🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏽

The sun is peaking out from the clouds. It’s going to be a fun day. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/JrEuR566s7 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 28, 2023

Stepping up to the start line can be intimidating, but the Ogden has opened the door for many people to get outside and be active.

The day began with a bike tour.

Bruce Teachout and James Sayre are two of several athletes taking on the Ultra Challenge.

Now if you thought one race was hard, they did three.

Ultra participates run the Ogden half on Saturday.

Then on Sunday they do the Wheeling Heritage Bike Tour, and just a few short hours later they run the Tough as Nails Urban Challenge.

Totaling over 81 miles.

This is both their first year taking on the Ultra.

I retired at the end of last year and I thought I’d have more time and so I concentrated more on my training and everything and it worked out that I was able to participate in all three…It was tough. It was tough but you just put your head down and just keep cranking out those miles. Bruce Teachout, Ultra Challenger