WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Let the races begin!

It’s going to be an action packed weekend in Wheeling with the 45th Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend, which began early Saturday morning.

Are you ready for a jampacked weekend here in the Friendly City? The 45th Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend has officially begun.🏃🏼‍♂️🥇@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/DzdUA5OLtU — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 27, 2023

Runners sprinted down 16th Street past the the WTRF studios on their way to the finish line.

7News sports reporter Ashley Kaiser and the 7News team is following all the action, so stay with WTRF.com and our newscasts for updates.

WTRF is a proud sponsor of this event.