WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–The Odgen Newspapers Wellness Weekend is a tradition that has been held in the Friendly City for 45 years.

Believe it or not, a few runners have been a part of race day since it all began.

They’re known as the Ironmen, for their incredible ability to continue racing to this day.

Pat Cronin and Tim Cogan are two of the four original men still running the race.

Pat says it’s become a part of his life and he can’t imagine not being out there.

I was thinking about that…when it started of course you don’t think about ‘oh I’m going to do this four forty-five years.’ You think ‘oh it’s a race, I’m going to run it.’ Now it’s become kind of a part of life for me since I live here, and I’ve been running all that time. It’s been something I’ve been able to do that many years. I’ve been blessed with good health and good joints and the ability to keep doing it. Pat Cronin, Ogden Ironman

This half marathon has caught the reputation of being one of the hardest races, due to the challenging hills competitors have to climb throughout the run.

Although he has run this course many times, Pat says for him Wheeling Hill will always be the most difficult part of his race.

Tim says he never expected to be one of the final four still competing.

He says the cheering fans play such a vital role in each runner’s experience.

We’re all getting a little older. It’s getting a little warmer. The race is a little longer and what we really need are people out there because in the places where there are no people, it’s really hard…Again the people have been amazing sort of cheering you on. They probably don’t realize how much energy we take from them and how much energy we need from them. Tim Cogan, Ogden Ironman

His goal this year is to simple just cross the finish line.

Keep an eye out for the Ironmen as they take on their 45th Odgen Half Marathon next Saturday, May 27.