WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ogden Wellness Weekend is for the whole family, which means the kids can get in on the activities too!

The Tiny Tot Trot, hosted this year by our very own Ashley Kaiser, saw around 40 runners ages 5 and under.

The Tiny Tot Trot racers are ready to take off!🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️



They have the best hype team behind them cheering them on!😉 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/R5Vs0pZ9Wv — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) May 27, 2023

There were two separate heats – one for ages 4 and 5, and then another for ages 3 and under.

Each runner got a medal for their hard work, and motivation from the best cheerleaders around – the Pirate Parot and Pierogies, as well as Spike!

Congratulations to these little runners!