WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Police Department is reminding those traveling throughout the City of Wheeling on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 to be aware of those participating in this weekend’s Ogden Half-Marathon/Wellness Weekend, according to a press release.

Running and walking events will begin around 7:30 a.m., Saturday, with the main half-marathon race starting just before 8 a.m. in downtown. The race will last until roughly Noon.

This year, the course will be changed slightly, due to construction. In downtown, the course will use parts of 14th Street, Jacob Street and 16th Street. In South Wheeling, the race will extend one block to 38th Street.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

FULTON AREA ONLY: Beginning around 7 a.m. until 11 a.m., city operations will be sweeping National Road from Mount deChantal Road to McColloch Street. This area will be marked with signage. Once completed, motorists can park on the road. Parking is permitted all day and evening throughout the entire course.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Police will be clearing the course of any vehicle parked in a POSTED “NO PARKING” area after 12:01 a.m., Saturday. Vehicles will be TOWED if not properly moved in time for the race. These areas will be marked with signage. NO PARKING areas that will be strictly enforced are the Elm Grove Business District, Fulton area, parts of Downtown and Center/South Wheeling. Parking will be permitted once the race fully concludes late Saturday morning. BUS ROUTES: OVTRA’s downtown bus stop for pickup and drop-off will relocate Saturday morning to Market Street between 11th & 12th Streets.

While spectators are encouraged to be involved and cheer on participants, those in the downtown area are being asked to park in the Robert C. Byrd Intermodal Transportation Center, located at 1401 Main Street. Access will only be available from the Main Street entrance.

Police advise not traveling along the race route unless needed, but those who need to are urged to go below the posted speed limit and be extra cautious of those running or walking. Wheeling Police officers will be stationed at most major intersections for traffic control. Drivers are advised to watch for coned off lanes in various areas and look for participants on the right side of the road.

Should rain occur, motorists are advised to reduce their speed and to watch for walkers and runners.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Various road closures and delays will take place in the downtown/Center Wheeling area on Sunday, May 28 for the ‘Tough as Nails’ Urban Challenge. Events will begin around 12 p.m. and last until roughly 5 p.m.