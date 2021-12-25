Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
The Super 6 championship returns to Wheeling, what to do while visiting
Video
Top Stories
COVID Vaccine clinic in elementary school has students proudly showing off their bandaids
Video
“We want them to be protected”: Repeat Pfizer doses given in Hancock County
Video
Kohl’s presents House of the Carpenter with $65,000 check
Video
Union Local High School and Chick-fil-A enter an agreement that’s good for all
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Ohio State ices out No. 1 Duke in final minutes, wins 71-66
Top Stories
The Super 6 championship returns to Wheeling, what to do while visiting
Video
Ohio State’s Stroud is Big Ten offensive player of the year
Pittsburgh looks to recapture ‘The Steeler Way’ during slide
Football fans to converge on Wheeling Island as Super Six returns
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Feed The Need 2021
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women 2022 Entry
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Close
You have been added to WTRF 7News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WTRF 7News Alerts
Sign Up
Oglebay
Stumped about what to get someone on your list this holiday? These Black Friday deals may help
Video
“Jingle This!” dinner show brings family friendly holiday performance to Oglebay
Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
COVID Vaccine clinic in elementary school has students proudly showing off their bandaids
Video
Union Local High School and Chick-fil-A enter an agreement that’s good for all
Video
Don’t let the Grinch, or a thief, steal Christmas
Video
Wheeling Nailers begin community program
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Trending Stories
COVID Vaccine clinic in elementary school has students proudly showing off their bandaids
Video
Kohl’s presents House of the Carpenter with $65,000 check
Video
Did you see this in the sky last night?
Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Fauci: 1st US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News