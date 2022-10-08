WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay.

Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel from near and far for this favorite fall tradition.

This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can expect all of that over the course of the event’s three day run.

The iconic Oglebayfest Parade marched through the park Saturday morning to set the weekend off on the right foot.

This is an event that families and friends plan together for the entire year leading up.

First-time booth owner Jeff Mamone from Purple Crow Studios says that attending this festival for as long as he can remember, he knows the homecoming feel it brings.

“You get to see a lot of the work that’s done not just here in the Ohio Valley, but other artists that are coming in,” said Mamone. “You see the work that they’re doing. We’ve run into a number of people that over the years that you live close to that you never see, and you run into them at an event like this.”

The fun doesn’t end there. The Ohio County Country Fair opened today, as well with even more to explore.

They will close out the night with none other than some iconic Oglebay fireworks to celebrate everyone coming together.

The once a year, fall fun of Oglebayfest is continuing into Sunday, October 9.