WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some call it the kickoff to fall – the 46th annual Oglebayfest begins today, October 6th and runs through Sunday October 8th.

The weekend event features 79 different vendors, gourmet meals, homegrown foods, animals, and competitions for all ages.

Parking is free and Oglebay also provides shuttles for transportation.

Oglebayfest began in 1978 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the park, and since then it has become a major event bringing thousands from all over as a ‘thank you’ to all of their visitors throughout the years with WVU Medicine being one of their main sponsors.

”Health care is and at its core is about being there for community and supporting that community. So, when you have an event like this, it’s just a no brainer to come and be a part of that. We’re thrilled to be back for a second year.” Tony Martinelli – Chief Operating Officer, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

”The majority of people come from the Greater Ohio Valley. But the really impressive part is, is there are many people that were from the community originally that come back and kind of make it their reunion time. They rent cottages. And they fill up with all of their friends from the community. And there’s a real a real camaraderie spirit that comes from that.” Bob Peckenpaugh – CEO, Wheeling Park Commission

The parade is on Saturday, October 7th at 9:30am at the Good Zoo, and later that evening is the iconic firework show over Schenk Lake.

Another fun aspect to close out the festival is the 0.5k Beer Dash to see who can finish first without spilling their beer! The person who finishes first with the most liquid in their cup wins.