Oglebay’s Backyard BBQ Festival is back in 2023 and headlining the event will be Collective Soul.

Collective Soul is an alternative rock band that has released chart topping hits such as “Shine,” “Heavy, ” “The World I Know,” and “Where The River Flows.”

The Clarks will be back for their second appearance at the Backyard BBQ Festival.

Tickets for the concert will be $60 and go on sale March 3rd.

The Backyard BBQ Festival is set to take place on Friday May 26-Sunday May 28 at Oglebay’s Levenson Shelter and Camp Russel. The event is open to the public and will have food, beer, bourbon and some of the best BBQ around the country.

Officials for the event say the full music lineup is being filled and will be announced once it is finalized.

Other activities over the weekend include barbeque and bourbon demos, ‘little piggies,’ kids’ fun zone and more.

The Oglebay Backyard Festival kicked off in 2022 with the Gin Blossoms and The Clarks as musical acts.