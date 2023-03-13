Meet the cowboys of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization March 17 & 18 as they invade WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, WV for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.
Rub elbows with your favorite PBR cowboys while enjoying a delicious pre-event brunch in Oglebay’s Shenandoah Room at Wilson Lodge on Sat., Mar. 18 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Cost is $29 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 12 & under. Make your reservation on OpenTable or call 304-243-4080.
Portion of the event benefits the Wheeling Soup Kitchen.
Guests can also meet the cowboys during a free meet & greet on Sat., Mar. 18 from 3 – 4 p.m. in Oglebay’s Hickman Lounge at Wilson Lodge.
This meet & greet event is free and open to the public. Autograph cards will be provided. For more information visit oglebay.com/pbr or call 877-436-1797.