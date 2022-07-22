Some of the largest animals to have ever roamed the Earth are on exhibit now in Oglebay’s Good Zoo,

Visitors climb aboard the zoo train and journey back in time – all the way back to the Cretaceous Period – to see dinosaurs!

In the Dinosaur Safari area, adventurers will see and hear narrations about these storied beasts including the carnivorous Velociraptor, the slow-moving herbivore Triceratops and Smilodon, or saber-toothed cat.

“We are super excited to be able to offer this ‘dino-mite’ experience to our guests,” said Dr. Joe Greathouse, Oglebay Good Zoo Director. “We want guests of all ages to come visit the zoo, have fun at the attractions, and learn more about our animals and their habitats.”

The dinosaur exhibit is now open to the public and will run daily 10-5. Dinosaur Safari is included in the price of the Good Zoo train ride and with select zoo memberships.

“While you are here, make sure to check out our new Jumbo Jumper, too. It is entertainment for the entire family!” added Greathouse.

The Jumbo Jumper™ air pillow is $2 per guest with ride all day passes, $1.50 per guest with the activity wristband, and is included with select zoo memberships.

For tickets and more information about Dinosaur Safari and Jumbo Jumpers, visit www.oglebay.com/good-zoo.