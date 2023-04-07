WHEELING, W.Va. — Oglebay’s 95th annual Easter Sunrise Service will be held outdoors at the Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater on Sunday, April 9 at 7 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Rev. Kenneth Hardway of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Wheeling, WV will lead the service. “To be added to the list of preachers who have presided at the annual Easter Sunrise Service at Oglebay is a great personal honor,” said Rev. Hardway. “It is a joy to be with people who gather together to be a visible sign of the oneness of Christ’s church.”

Gregg Molnar, a mainstay in many local churches, bands, and musical endeavors for over 40 years, will provide the music for the service. Oglebay Easter Sunrise Service is open to the public and will be live streamed on the Oglebay Facebook page (facebook.com/Oglebay) beginning at 7 a.m.