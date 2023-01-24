OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — With all of the holiday festivities finished, you might think there’s not much to do over the winter months in the Wheeling area. Well, think again.

One of the area’s biggest winter parties is set to kick off this weekend, and you can make a splash, literally.



Oglebay’s 4th annual WinterFest gets underway this Saturday with the much anticipated polar plunge.



It’s when more than 100 hearty souls will brave the cold and jump into Schenk Lake.



The event attracts hundreds but it’s more than just a fun time. All proceeds from the event will support the Special Olympics of West Virginia.

“People have a load of fun with it. Sometimes there is ice on the water, sometimes there is not. But literally registration starts at 11:30 on Saturday morning. At 12:45, there is a costume contest and at 1 o’clock the plunge starts. So it’s a lot of people having a lot of fun.” Herb Faulkenberry, VP Sales & Marketing, Oglebay

And that’s just part of the fun.



The annual WinterFest Party kicks off Saturday night at 8 p.m. in the Pine Room and will feature the band Zack Attack, from Cincinnati.



For ski enthusiasts, there will be a screening of the latest film by Warren Miller, who is a well-known ski and snowboard filmmaker. The screening is at 9 p.m. at Wilson Lodge.