Saturday, September 17, 2022, enjoy a diverse array of delicious food truck cuisine from across the region at the second annual Oglebay Food Truck Festival.

Listen to live music and drink tasty libations from the seasonal beer garden as your children have fun with face painting and inflatables.

The festival begins from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park.

The food truck schedule and live music lineup coming soon to Oglebay.com.