WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay is known for its green, whether it’s in the foliage or on the golf course.

But this weekend visitors saw even more of it at the Levenson Shelter, where the Gathering of the Clans was Celtic up to the kilt.

Not only did beer and buffet food from Oglebay’s Executive Chef fill the tables, but athletes got to test their mettle with events like caber tossing, stone throwing and Irish Road Bowling.

The fiddle and the fife were also well represented with live music from Dee & Paddy, Low Kings and Faire May.

Even Irish Santa showed up during his off-season.