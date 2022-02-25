Oglebay’s first Backyard BBQ Festival has a lot in store for not only all those BBQ lovers but for music lovers too.

Quadruple platinum-selling music group and Grammy Award nominees, the Gin Blossoms, along with special guests The Clarks, will perform Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The festival is open to the public and will include beer, bourbon, bands, biscuits, and some of the best BBQ from around the country. Other activities include pet shows, hog calling, a beer run, and more.

“Thanks to the generous sponsorship from The Glessner Group, we will be able to bring exceptional entertainment to the park,” Bob Peckenpaugh, Wheeling Park Commission President & CEO said. “Oglebay’s Backyard BBQ Festival will be a fun and exciting place this year with something for everyone to enjoy.”

“What better way to kick off the summer!” said Gary W. Glessner, President of The Glessner Group. “It is going to be a great time and we are certainly looking forward to it.”

The festival will take place May 27-28, 2022 at Oglebay’s Levenson Shelter and Camp Russel.

Tickets for The Clarks and Gin Blossoms concert go on sale on March 4, 2022, at oglebay.com/backyardBBQ.