“Jingle This!” dinner show brings family friendly holiday performance to Oglebay

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s sure to get you in the spirit of the season with two things we love most this time of year; a delicious feast and holiday carols.

Oglebay is hosting a performance for the entire family called “Jingle This!”.

West Virginia Public Theatre’s production features five actors who come from all over the country to celebrate the holidays with songs and stories.

It’s just a wonderful time for family, friends to get together and enjoy the holiday season. It has something in there for everyone. People of all ages I think will enjoy coming together. Katy Blake, Director and Actor

Before the show, you can enjoy dinner and dessert in Oglebay’s Glessner Auditorium.

The actors say they’re honored to create a show that shares why this season means so much to so many.

Gathering with friends and family is just something that I think that we all don’t take for granted anymore, so to be able to do this was a real real treat and I’m just so grateful to have the opportunity to come here and entertain and give people some joy. Katy Blake, Director and Actor

I think that this show is going to be the perfect thing to either get your holiday started, keep your holiday going, bring your family together. It’s amazing food. We have a show that we think you’re going to love, so just come see us. Oglebay is an incredible place to be. Ryan McCurdy, Actor and Musician

“Jingle This!” runs from Sunday through Thursday starting on November 28.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. and after the show, guests can also enjoy the Festival of Lights and other Oglebay holiday traditions.

Tickets for the show and dinner are $49 for adults and $39 for children 12 and under. 1-877-436-1797 or visit oglebay.com to reserve your seats.