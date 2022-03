WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-If you’re job hunting, you’re in luck!

Wheeling Park hosted a job fair today! There’s a variety of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions open. Those include lifeguards, camp counselors, servers, cooks, and train and trolley drivers.

Team members also get discounts on many amenities at both Oglebay and Wheeling Park.

If you’d like to see all positions they’re offering and apply, go to www.oglebay.com/careers.