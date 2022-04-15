Some area kids were able to meet the Easter Bunny a few days early.

Hundreds of children and their families flocked to Oglebay’s Good Zoo for their annual treasure hunt today.

All kids received a treat basket and were able to collect several prizes at various treasure stands placed throughout the Zoo.

After making their way through the course each kid had the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny who was on hand for pictures along with more fun and games.

If you missed out on the fun the treasure hunt will also take place at the Good Zoo tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.