WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – As we wrap up the holiday season, there is another use for your live Christmas trees that helps animals and is sustainable.

7News visited the animals at Oglebay’s Good Zoo Wednesday afternoon and they are ready to have some fun of their own!

Over the next few days, artificial trees and other Christmas decor will be boxed away until next season.

One staple piece decorations for a lot of families in the Ohio Valley are live Christmas trees!

Their fresh pine scent and beauty are the perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

The downside? They are only good for one Christmas season.

For the first time, Oglebay’s Good Zoo is offering a better way for you to get rid of your tree.

“So, our team likes to request Christmas trees for the animals for environmental enrichment. We put items in their habitat to psychologically stimulant them.” Joe Greathouse | Zoo Director, Oglebay Good Zoo

Oglebay’s Good Zoo Director, Joe Greathouse, says as an accredited zoo, they want to help their animals thrive and be happy.

“What the animals will do is, some will climb on the trees, some will roll on the trees cause it’s something new to scent mark or it’s something new to scratch on. The keeper team also does some pretty neat things like adding on extracts or scents to make the animals want to rub on it. Or they will hide their food inside of the tree to encourage them to interact with in.” Joe Greathouse | Zoo Director, Oglebay Good Zoo

Once the animals have used the trees, they are removed from the habitats and shredded into mulch and put back into the environment, further preventing the trees from ending up in a landfill.

“We just ask that you check and make sure there have not been any chemicals put on it for fire retardant or for making it last longer. And that you take all of the ornaments off and hooks off before you bring it in.” Joe Greathouse | Zoo Director, Oglebay Good Zoo

Greathouse says they will be collecting trees for the next two weeks, and anyone interested in donating their live Christmas tree to Oglebay’s Good Zoo can visit their website, call at (304) 243-4100 or visit them at 465 Lodge Dr, Wheeling, W.Va 26003.