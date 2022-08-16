One of the area’s most popular concerts is just a few weeks away.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra along with Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal are teaming up for this year’s presentation of Music Under the Stars.

The symphony, along with special guests Jean n’ the most well-known and best-selling albums of all time.

The Beatle’s “Abbey Road” will be played in its entirety, along with some of their greatest hits.

Officials from Kalkreuth say they are thrilled to sponsor the event once again.

“We think the Symphony and all who are associated with it do an unbelievable job every year. Year in and year out. We feel that it is one of the main things we need to support in the community and we will continue to do so.”

“As a resident of downtown, I know how important Kalkreuth is to the infrastructure of Wheeling, not only for the buildings it supports but also these community endeavors. So we are so thankful to John and Jim and their entire team for making this possible once again.”

This is the second straight year, Kalkreuth has sponsored Music Under the Stars.

The show will take place Sunday Evening, September 4th starting at 7:30.

It’s free and open to the public.