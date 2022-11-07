The holiday season will officially arrive this week as Oglebay representatives and guests gather on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 for the kick-off to the annual Festival of Lights presented by WesBanco.

More than 300 acres of Oglebay’s landscape will come alive with twinkling light displays as Santa Claus and Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco, Inc. will be on hand to assist in flipping the switch on the 37th annual Festival of Lights. The lights are set to turn on at 6:15 p.m.

The AAA Travel nationally recognized light display has grown into one of the nation’s largest holiday light shows, attracting visitors from across the country each year. This dazzling drive-through experience features more than 100 lighted displays over a six-mile drive through Oglebay.

“WesBanco is proud to once again be a key supporter of Oglebay’s Festival of Lights,” said Todd Clossin, “For 37 years, this has been a great event and a wonderful tradition for our local communities, and WesBanco is honored to be a long-time partner in its success. The Festival of Lights is truly one of the premier holiday festivals nationwide that brings joy to countless visitors.”

“Since 1985, Oglebay’s Festival of Lights has been delighting guests of all ages,” said Bob Peckenpaugh, Wheeling Park Commission President & CEO. “We have so many favorites returning and a few new displays that we are really excited about! We invite everyone to experience the entire show.”

The Festival of Lights crew has been busy all year refurbishing display frames, changing bulbs and preparing equipment, including a new light tunnel between Levenson Shelter and Schenk Lake.

“Last year’s ice storm took out the popular tunnel and we were able to redesign the structure, placing new LED lights every six inches as opposed to every 12 inches,” said Chris Jarrett, Festival of Lights Maintenance Manager. “This tunnel will look great. It leads right to Reflections on Schenk Lake.”

Reflections on Schenk Lake is a new display that will feature colorfully lit candy canes dancing around the perimeter of the lake as they surround a 15-foot tall, animated globe set to music and located in the middle of the lake.

Oglebay’s seven story tall Welcome Tree returns to The Hilltop with the popular Gardens of Light and over 150 twinkling hanging baskets adorning paved pathways. In addition, the Mansion Museum presented by Oglebay Institute will serve as a popular destination. Guests can tour the historic museum and its 13 decorated, historic rooms by day and at night, the famous landmark will come alive with a stunning, animated light show choreographed to holiday hits. Plus, the life-sized Nativity display featuring elaborate figurines dressed in lavish fabrics imported from Israel will have a permanent home outside the Carriage House gift shop.

Guests of all ages can enjoy Oglebay’s Holiday Dinner Show, Jingle That, presented by the West Virginia Public Theatre in Glessner Auditorium during select dates in November and December. The heartwarming production will feature a holiday-inspired meal, and songs and stories told by talented performers from around the country. Call 877-436-1797 for more information.

For kids, and kids at heart, the Winter Carnival at Levenson Shelter will include family-friendly activities like the Snowflake Express Train, an Open Air Trolley, food concessions, hot chocolate and s’mores. And every night, the Oglebay Good Zoo invites guests to snap a photo with Santa and take in 40,000 LED lights choreographed to music legends Led Zeppelin, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and more during its Rockin’ Holiday Light Show on the zoo’s outdoor patio.

Guests can also reserve a spot on the Arctic Express Expedition, a narrated train tour through parts of Oglebay’s Good Zoo. Sing Christmas carols, stop for some hot beverages and take home a souvenir gift. Advance reservations are required.

The Festival of Lights, which features more than 100 larger-than-life displays, will be illuminated each night from dusk until midnight through Jan. 8, 2023.

For more information about the 37th annual Festival of Lights, visit www.oglebay.com/lights.