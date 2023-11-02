WHEELING, W.Va. — The 2023 holiday season officially kicks off on November 9 with the lighting of Oglebay’s annual Festival of Lights presented by Wesbanco.

Santa Claus and Jeff Jackson, President, and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco, with his family, will be present to switch on the lights at 6:15 p.m

The nationally recognized light display covers over 300 acres of Oglebay and has become one of the largest holiday light shows in the country. Visitors can enjoy more than 100 lighted displays during a six-mile drive through the park.

“WesBanco is honored to once again partner with Oglebay in bringing the magic of the Festival of Lights to life this holiday season,” said Jeff Jackson. “This event is a cherished tradition for many in the region, symbolizing the joy and sense of community that define the holiday spirit. Together, we are lighting up the season and making lasting memories for families and friends throughout the Wheeling community and beyond.”

Bob Peckenpaugh, Wheeling Park Commission President & CEO, invites everyone to experience this year’s Festival of Lights. “Since 1985, Oglebay’s Festival of Lights has been delighting guests of all ages. We have so many favorites returning and a few new surprises we are really excited about!”

Reflections on Schenk Lake include colorful candy canes dancing around Schenk Lake and a 15-foot tall, animated globe set to music located in the middle of the lake.

Other highlights include the seven-story tall Welcome Tree, Gardens of Light, and the stunning light show at the Oglebay Institute Mansion Museum.

The Winter Carnival at Levenson Shelter offers family-friendly activities such as a synthetic ice rink, climbing wall, and Christmas tree trail.

The Oglebay Good Zoo invites guests to snap a photo with Santa and experience the Rockin’ Holiday Light Show with LED lights choreographed to music on the zoo’s outdoor patio.

Guests of all ages can also enjoy Oglebay’s Holiday Dinner Show in Glessner Auditorium on select dates in November and December. This heartwarming production will feature a holiday-inspired meal, songs, stories, and sing-alongs with Sweet Lipzz Ensemble. Call 877-436-1797 for more information.

The Festival of Lights will be illuminated every night from dusk until midnight through Jan. 7, 2024.

