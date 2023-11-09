WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a flip of a switch, Oglebay’s Festival of Lights illuminated the park for another year on the ground and in the sky – making this the 38th annual event.

”We look forward to this all year long. And, you know, to have all these people out and enjoy themselves seeing Santa and our little bit of snow going on, it’s just so, so festive and so much fun.” Rodney Haley – Executive Vice President of Operations

Families from all over the region have made Oglebay part of their holiday traditions for decades, bringing in over 250,000 people throughout every holiday season.

”Just the start of an incredible season, right? Festival of Lights for Oglebay is our Olympics, if you will. It’s so much fun. The staff just really gets into it and just enjoys bringing the community together, bringing the resort element and the guests from the greater region to Oglebay to enjoy this.” Bob Peckenpaugh – President/CEO, Wheeling Park Commission

Preparing for this one night is a year-round job with over 300 acres of ground to cover filled with over 100 different light displays.

They are always trying to top the year prior, with new technology making the displays bigger and better.

The classic visit from Santa and a few of his friends always brightens up the faces of those in attendance even more luminously than the lights themselves.

”It’s awesome to see the support. And we love to do this not just for us, but for the whole community. This is a huge financial benefit for the entire community with, you know, all the local restaurants and gas stations and people spending money. So, we love to be able to do it and share it with the community.” Rodney Haley – Executive Vice President of Operations

Bringing the community together is a huge aspect of what Oglebay is all about and their partnership with WesBanco emphasizes that message.

”To me, this kicks off the holiday season. It’s one of the key events of the region. So WesBanco, I was really excited to be the presenting sponsor and see all the happiness and joy this event brings to the region.” Jeff Jackson – President & CEO, WesBanco of America

The lights may have just come on tonight, but you can enjoy the holiday spirit at Oglebay for weeks to come.