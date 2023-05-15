OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization has a long range plan to secure the future of two of Wheeling’s most popular destinations, and they need your help.

Monday, the Oglebay Foundation Launched ” Forever Yours: The Campaign for an Enduring Oglebay.”

It’s a five-year fundraising effort intended to preserve the park’s natural beauty and to improve the overall guest experience. Funds will also be used for things such as capital improvements and new educational and recreational programs.

Some of those include upgrades to Wilson Lodge, expansion of the Good Zoo and renovations to the historic White Palace in Wheeling Park.

“Oglebay and Wheeling Park are really sacred trusts. They are living endowments our community has had since the early 1920s. Each generation has made improvements and enhancements to make the parks better and more relevant for our generation. So now it’s our turn. It’s our opportunity to improve these parks.” Eriks Janelsins, President & CEO, Oglebay Foundation

“Campaigns typically focus on a goal or a number, but what we’re focused on is community involvement. So the size of the gift is not our focus, it’s getting people involved and feeling the parks are forever yours.” Lisa Allen, Chairman of the Board, Oglebay Foundation

To learn more about the campaign or to make a donation, see the Oglebay Foundation website.