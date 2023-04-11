WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Oglebay is taking an important step towards a more sustainable future for the environment and the park as a whole.

They are partnering with IMC Solar to install solar panels into strategically chosen areas of the park on rooftops and covered parking areas, which will also have electric vehicle charging stations.

Something unique about this partnership is that it is fully funded by IMC Solar at no expense to the Wheeling Park Commission, and they will also provide upkeep on the panels for years into the future. In turn IMC Solar will receive the renewable energy credits.

This allows Oglebay to reduce energy costs and create a sustainable, green energy environment.

”I think probably one of the most exciting parts about this is that we really hope that other parks and other businesses can learn from these initiatives that we’re doing. And certainly, the sustainable renewable energy is an opportunity for Oglebay to start in terms of our energy resources and making sure that we are taking care of our environment.” Beth Whitehouse – Senior Director of Strategic Planning, Oglebay

The project is set to begin later this year.

Once completed, it will supply a significant portion of the park’s energy needs through clean, renewable solar power.