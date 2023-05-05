WHEELING, W.Va. — It’s baby season at the Oglebay Good Zoo! In mid-April, their cotton top tamarin welcomed twins.

Parents Virginia and Mateo were on a breeding recommendation for AZA’s Species Survival Plan program in order to create a genetically diverse population in human care.

This is an exciting birth not only for the Good Zoo, but for the species as a whole. The cotton-top tamarin is native to Columbia and is classified as critically endangered. A small New World monkey, the cotton-top tamarin weighs less than a pound and can live up to 24 years, but most die by 13 years. One of the smallest primates, they are easily recognized by the long, white sagittal crest extending from their forehead to their shoulders.

Zoo keepers say it will be a while before they are able to determine the sex of the twins but tell us to stay tuned for updates.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, May 5, 2023)