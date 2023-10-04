Celebrate the beauty of fall at the 46th annual Oglebayfest, presented by WVU Medicine, from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Here is what you can look forward to:

Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Head over to Mansion Woods by the Mansion Museum to experience a vibrant market filled with regional foods and exquisite handcrafted goods. Skilled artisans will also be hosting live demonstrations. Don’t forget to catch the live entertainment lineup at Mansion Woods as well.

Parade & Fireworks: On Saturday, October 7, the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Oglebay Good Zoo. Later that evening at 8:30 p.m., prepare to be dazzled by an electrifying firework display over Schenk Lake.

Live Music: Enjoy live performances by renowned local artists at various locations throughout Oglebay. Mansion Woods will feature performances by Gregg Molnar, Bob Gaudio, The Muddle, New Age Adenas and more. On Friday night, Jukebox will rock The Rathskeller, while on Saturday night, it will be the Gage Joseph Band’s turn. Visit our event calendar for the full music lineup.

German-style Rathskeller: Indulge in the popular German-style beer garden at Hess Shelter. Savor a variety of seasonal and domestic brews paired with authentic Garman dishes such as bratwurst, sauerkraut, and German potato salad! The Rathskeller will also host a variety of live entertainment throughout the weekend.

Ohio County Country Fair: Join the festivities at Levenson Shelter, where you’ll find intricate quilts, homegrown foods, and friendly animals on display. Embrace the traditional fair experience with demonstrations and competitions, including quilting, butter making, hog calling, fiddling, rock throwing, and baby crawling.

Oglebayfest 0.5K Beer Dash: Join Oglebay on Sunday, October 8 at 11 a.m. for the 0.5K Beer Dash at Schenk Lake. See if you can complete the race without spilling your beer! Prizes will be awarded based on finishing time and the amount of beer remaining in your mug. The cost is $20, which includes a souvenir mug and two beer refills. Participants must bring valid ID to participate, and underage participants will be provided non-alcoholic beverages. Same-day registration begins at 10 a.m. at Hess Shelter. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3RfCX5E.

Parking & Shuttle Service: Oglebay offers free parking and shuttle service for your convenience. The complimentary shuttle service will transport guests to important locations such as Schenk Lake, Good Zoo, Mansion Museum, The Hilltop, Crispin Center, and Wilson Lodge.

For a detailed schedule of Oglebayfest events, visit www.oglebay.com/oglebayfest.